Telangana: Two Thieves Electrocuted While Attempting to Steal Cables from Solar Plant

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two thieves were electrocuted while attempting to steal electric cables from a solar power plant in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district. The incident occurred in Midjil Mandal of Jadcherla.

According to reports, there had been an increase in cable theft incidents from the solar plant in recent days. In response, authorities installed electric fencing around the cables. While trying to cut through the fencing and steal the cables, the two individuals came in contact with the live wires, resulting in their immediate death.

Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are also reviewing security measures at the solar plant to prevent further theft attempts.