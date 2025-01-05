Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips Telangana 5.9°C Recorded in Some Districts

Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts in Telangana experienced a severe cold front that sent temperatures plummeting. As a result, the chilly conditions forced many residents to stay indoors to escape the bone-chilling cold.

According to the Telangana Planning Development Society, this unexpected cold wave caused several regions in these districts to experience some of the lowest temperatures recorded in the state.

Record-Breaking Cold in Adilabad District

Arli (T) village, located in the Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district, took the spotlight by registering the coldest temperature in Telangana. With a frigid minimum of 5.9°C, Arli (T) became the coldest spot in the state. The freezing temperatures were not limited to just one area. The mandals of Bela and Mavala, which serve as the headquarters for their respective regions, saw temperatures dip to 6.3°C and 7.1°C. These cold temperatures made it difficult for people to go about their daily routines.

Additional areas in Adilabad district, including Adilabad Rural, Neradigonda, Adilabad Urban, Talamadu, Tamsi, and Talamadugu, were also affected by the cold, with temperatures plummeting below 11°C. As the cold wave spread, many locals had to adjust their activities to avoid prolonged exposure to the freezing weather.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad District Also Experiences Frigid Temperatures

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district wasn’t spared from the cold either. The Sirpur (U) mandal, which is located in the northern part of the district, registered a minimum temperature of 6.1°C, adding to the list of chilling temperatures across Telangana. In the Ginnedhari village of Tiryani mandal, the temperature was recorded at 7.1°C, while Kerameri mandal experienced a relatively higher temperature of 8.3°C.

Other regions of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, including Jainoor, Asifabad, Sirpur (T), Bejjur, and Wankidi, witnessed temperatures hovering between 9°C and 11°C. These cold conditions were not only a shock to the residents but also a reminder of the unpredictable weather patterns the state faces during the winter months.

Impact of Cold Wave on Daily Life

The sharp drop in temperatures across Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts has forced locals to adapt to the sudden onset of colder weather. Residents have been seen bundling up in warm clothing, while many have kept their homes tightly sealed to retain heat.

Farmers in the region are particularly concerned about the cold affecting their crops, with temperatures dipping below freezing in some areas. There are also reports of disruptions to daily activities, as people avoid venturing out in the extreme cold unless absolutely necessary.

What to Expect in the Coming Days

While the weather conditions on Sunday were a shock to many, it is expected that the cold temperatures will persist in the coming days. Experts suggest that the cold wave could continue to impact the region, causing temperatures to remain below average. As Telangana enters the heart of the winter season, similar cold spells may occur, especially in the northern districts.

Residents are advised to take precautions during this cold wave, including wearing appropriate winter clothing, covering up their homes, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the cold. In particular, farmers and those working outdoors should take extra care to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions.