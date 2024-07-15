Telangana | Wife Killed, Husband Attempts Suicide in Adilabad

Adilabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Saidpur village, Bela mandal, as Laxman allegedly killed his wife Sunitha by strangling her during a domestic dispute. The shocking crime was committed using a knife.

Following the incident, Laxman attempted suicide and is currently in critical condition. Local residents alerted the police and emergency services, who promptly responded to the scene.

The couple leaves behind two children.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.