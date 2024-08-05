Telangana Women Secure Bronze Medal at the 16th South Zone National Throwball Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana women’s team proudly secured the bronze medal at the 16th South Zone National Throwball Championship 2024, held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on the 3rd and 4th of August.

Competing in a round-robin format, the team finished in third place, showcasing impressive skill and determination throughout the tournament.

In the league matches, Telangana triumphed over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Pondicherry, demonstrating their strength and strategy on the field. Key performances by Snigdha, Ayesha and Mevish were instrumental in securing these victories.

The team’s achievements were celebrated by the association’s Founder Secretary, Jagan Mohan Goud, and General Secretary, Kiran Chary, who extended their heartfelt congratulations to the players for their remarkable performance.