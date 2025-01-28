Telangana Worker Among 15 Killed in Saudi Road Accident

Dubai: A horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday claimed the lives of 15 workers, including nine Indians, one of whom was from Telangana.

The workers were on their way to a worksite in the southern port city of Jizan when their bus collided with a trailer, leading to a devastating crash.

Telangana Worker Among the Victims

One of the victims, Kapeli Ramesh, 32, hailed from Metpali Mandal in Jagtial district, Telangana. Ramesh was among the 15 workers who tragically lost their lives in the accident. According to reports from Indian community workers, the bus was carrying 26 workers at the time of the collision, and the majority of the deceased were Indian nationals.

Nationalities of the Deceased

Out of the 15 people who died, nine were Indian nationals, while the remaining six were from Nepal and Ghana. The workers were reportedly traveling to their worksite when the tragic incident occurred.

Injured Workers Receiving Treatment

In addition to the fatalities, eleven workers, including two from Telangana, sustained moderate to serious injuries in the crash. The injured workers have been rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment. Sources confirmed that the condition of some injured workers remains critical.

Community Outpouring of Support

The accident has shocked the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, particularly those from Telangana, as they rally to support the victims’ families. Authorities in both Saudi Arabia and India have expressed their condolences, and further investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

A Tragic Loss

The tragic road mishap has left families devastated and the community in mourning. As authorities work to identify the exact cause of the crash, the loss of lives, particularly those of migrant workers, serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by individuals working abroad in challenging conditions.