Telangana: SI and Constable Arrested by ACB for Taking Bribe in Ration Rice Case: Here Are the Details?

Suryapet: In a shocking development, two police officials from the Tirumalagiri Police Station in Suryapet district have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe in connection with a Public Distribution System (PDS) ration rice case.

ACB Raid on Tirumalagiri Police Station

The ACB conducted a raid at the Tirumalagiri Police Station after receiving information about the bribe being demanded by the police officers. According to sources, the bribe was taken to settle issues related to the distribution of ration rice, which is part of the PDS system intended to provide subsidized rice to families in need.

Arrest of SI Suresh and Constable Nagaraju

Sub-Inspector (SI) Suresh and Constable Nagaraju were arrested while accepting the bribe of ₹1 lakh from a complainant. The duo had reportedly been demanding the money in exchange for resolving issues regarding the distribution of ration rice to a local beneficiary.

The ACB officials were able to catch the officers red-handed during their operation, following a thorough investigation. The accused officers have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Growing Concerns Over Corruption in Public Distribution System

This incident has raised serious concerns over corruption in the Public Distribution System, which aims to provide essential commodities to low-income families. The ACB’s swift action highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within public offices and law enforcement agencies.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

The arrested officers are currently in judicial custody, and investigations are ongoing to identify any other individuals involved in the corruption network. The ACB has assured that they will continue to take strict action against corrupt practices in government services.