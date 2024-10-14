Telangana Wrestlers Win Big at AITWPF 2024, Ali Bin Osman Leads with 2 Golds

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Representing Telangana at the 12th AITWPF National Championship 2024 for Traditional Wrestling and Pankration, Ali Bin Osman Al Hajri, also known as Ali Ustad from Taleem Amlapur, brought pride to the state by winning two gold medals.

Competing in the 80 kg weight category, Ali secured gold in both Mas Wrestling and Kabsagai Wrestling.

The National Championship, held from 2 to 6 October 2024, witnessed a stellar performance by Telangana’s wrestling team, which bagged a total of 12 gold, 14 silver, and 10 bronze medals across various categories.

Ali Bin Osman Al Hajri’s achievement has been widely celebrated, with Hyderabad’s esteemed wrestling coaches, Khalifas, and sports clubs congratulating him for his outstanding contribution to the state’s success.

This victory further strengthens Telangana’s presence on the national stage, with the state’s wrestlers continuing to achieve remarkable feats in traditional wrestling events across India.