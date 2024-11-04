Telangana Youth Joblessness Ranks Sixth in India’s Unemployment Survey

Hyderabad: Telangana faces a mounting challenge in youth employment as joblessness continues to rise across the state. According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24, Telangana ranks sixth in youth unemployment among India’s major states. Leading the list is Karnataka, with a 10.2% youth unemployment rate, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

The survey data reveals a pressing issue for Telangana, where youth unemployment has surged to 16.6% among individuals aged 15 to 29, substantially above the national youth unemployment rate of 10.2%. With urban areas experiencing even higher rates of youth joblessness, the state’s economic policies and job growth measures are under intense scrutiny.

Rising Youth Unemployment in Telangana: Key Statistics

Telangana’s Youth Unemployment Rate (Aged 15-29): 16.6% in 2023-24

16.6% in 2023-24 National Average for Youth Unemployment: 10.2%

10.2% State Ranking for Youth Unemployment: 6th among major states

6th among major states Urban Youth Unemployment in Telangana: 20.9%

20.9% Urban Male Youth Unemployment: 16.7%

16.7% Urban Female Youth Unemployment: 30.7%

These statistics highlight the growing concerns regarding employment opportunities, especially in Telangana’s urban areas where the youth are finding it increasingly difficult to secure jobs. The situation reflects not only the need for more robust employment policies but also raises questions about the inclusiveness of job creation efforts in Telangana’s economic framework.

The Escalating Unemployment Rate in Telangana

Beyond youth-specific data, Telangana’s overall unemployment rate has also seen a steady climb. The PLFS report for 2023-24 indicates an increase to 4.8%, up from 4.4% in the previous year and 4.2% in 2021-22. This upward trend in Telangana starkly contrasts with India’s national unemployment rate, which has held steady at 3.2% over the last two years, down from 4.1% in 2021-22.

Comparative Unemployment Rates

Telangana Overall Unemployment (2023-24): 4.8%

4.8% India’s National Unemployment (2023-24): 3.2%

These numbers reflect a worrying divergence, with Telangana’s unemployment moving upward as the national average stabilizes. This trend puts additional pressure on the Telangana government, which has been facing criticism over unmet promises related to job creation and economic growth.

Gender and Regional Disparities in Unemployment Rates

Telangana’s unemployment landscape is marked by significant regional and gender disparities:

Rural Unemployment in Telangana: 3.5% in 2023-24, relatively lower than urban figures.

3.5% in 2023-24, relatively lower than urban figures. Urban Female Unemployment Rate: 10.4% in 2023-24, one of the highest in recent years.

10.4% in 2023-24, one of the highest in recent years. Up from 9.6% in 2022-23, this figure illustrates the unique challenges faced by young women in Telangana’s urban areas.

Urban Male Unemployment Rate: Dropped from 7.1% in 2022-23 to 6.0% in 2023-24.

While unemployment among rural youth remains relatively low, the urban job market presents a stark contrast. Notably, the gap between urban male and female unemployment rates reveals a gendered divide in employment opportunities, with urban females experiencing a notably higher unemployment rate than their male counterparts. This discrepancy highlights the necessity for more inclusive job creation efforts that adequately address both gender and regional imbalances.

Impact on the Telangana Government’s Job Creation Promise

The escalating youth joblessness in Telangana has further intensified scrutiny on the state government. The Congress-led government had promised to create two lakh government jobs within a year, a commitment that remains largely unmet. Although the government released a job calendar to appease the discontent among the youth, it fell short due to a lack of specific vacancy details.

Additionally, the Telangana government has been criticized for its inability to retain economic growth momentum or attract new industries that could provide tangible employment opportunities. Over the past 11 months, the government has struggled to secure investments that could address the state’s burgeoning unemployment issues.

Factors Contributing to Telangana’s High Unemployment

Several factors contribute to Telangana’s high unemployment rates:

Slow Industrial Growth:

Telangana has faced challenges in attracting and retaining industries. A lack of new investments and the migration of various industries to other states have reduced job prospects. Education and Skill Gaps:

Despite a young population, the gap between education and required skill sets for available jobs has hindered employment. Many youth lack the skills or experience needed for job roles in Telangana’s key sectors. Urban Employment Challenges:

As seen from the PLFS data, urban youth, particularly females, face higher unemployment rates. This suggests a need for targeted employment initiatives in urban centers. Lack of Inclusive Job Growth:

The employment gap between males and females in urban areas reflects a lack of inclusive growth, with fewer opportunities tailored to women’s unique employment needs.

Potential Solutions to Address Youth Joblessness in Telangana

The escalating youth joblessness in Telangana calls for multifaceted approaches to stimulate employment growth and address the underlying issues:

Skill Development Programs:

Launching programs that bridge skill gaps in high-demand sectors could enhance youth employability. Collaboration between educational institutions and industry leaders could create pathways for young job seekers. Focus on Women’s Employment:

With female unemployment notably higher in urban areas, policies encouraging equal employment opportunities and supporting women-friendly workplaces are crucial. Attracting Investments in Emerging Sectors:

The state government could focus on drawing investments in sectors like IT, healthcare, and renewable energy, creating diverse job opportunities for the youth. Strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs):

Encouraging the growth of SMEs can offer job opportunities to youth across urban and rural areas, reducing dependency on large corporations or government jobs. Job Creation Through Infrastructure Development:

Investing in infrastructure projects not only boosts the economy but also creates a broad range of job opportunities, benefiting youth across skill levels. Enhancing Urban Job Markets:

Focused efforts to revitalize urban job markets and support startups in cities could provide a sustainable source of employment for the youth.

Conclusion: Addressing Telangana’s Growing Youth Unemployment Challenge

The findings of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 emphasize the urgency of addressing the rising youth unemployment in Telangana. With a youth unemployment rate significantly above the national average and urban areas facing particularly high rates of joblessness, Telangana’s economic growth and future prosperity depend on proactive, inclusive job creation strategies.

In response to these challenges, the Telangana government must strengthen its efforts to attract industries, implement targeted skill development initiatives, and address gender-specific employment gaps. With a robust approach to job creation, Telangana has the potential to reverse its current trend and provide sustainable employment opportunities for its youth.