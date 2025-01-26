Telangana’s Future City: A Bold Vision to Transform Hyderabad into a Global Tech Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana is setting its sights on becoming a global hub for technology, innovation, and sustainable development. Highlighting the state’s ambitious vision during his Republic Day address, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma unveiled several transformative projects and welfare initiatives aimed at propelling the state toward a brighter future.

Telangana’s Game-Changing Projects

Future City and AI City: A Future City is planned to establish Telangana as a global technology and innovation hub.

is planned to establish Telangana as a global technology and innovation hub. A sprawling 200-acre AI City will be developed in the proposed Fourth City on Hyderabad’s outskirts. Urban Development Initiatives: Hyderabad Metro Expansion : Aims to enhance sustainable urban transit across the city.

: Aims to enhance sustainable urban transit across the city. Musi River Rejuvenation : An ambitious project to transform the river and its surroundings into a vibrant urban space.

: An ambitious project to transform the river and its surroundings into a vibrant urban space. Elevated Expressways and Regional Ring Road: Expected to improve connectivity, mobility, and economic integration.

Record Investments and Job Creation

The agreements secured during the World Economic Forum in Davos have brought in investments worth ₹1,78,950 crore, bolstering Telangana’s reputation as a leader in IT, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals. These investments are expected to generate 49,500 jobs.

Welfare and Development Initiatives

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare: Rythu Bharosa : Financial assistance to farmers increased to ₹12,000 per acre annually.

: Financial assistance to farmers increased to ₹12,000 per acre annually. Landless agricultural labor families to receive ₹12,000 under the Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme. Housing and Food Security: Indiramma Indlu Housing Scheme : ₹5 lakh financial assistance for homeless families to build homes, prioritizing women. A budget of ₹22,500 crore is allocated for constructing 4.5 lakh houses by 2024-25.

: ₹5 lakh financial assistance for homeless families to build homes, prioritizing women. A budget of ₹22,500 crore is allocated for constructing 4.5 lakh houses by 2024-25. New Ration Cards: Ensuring food security for all eligible families. Other Welfare Initiatives: ₹2 lakh crop loan waivers for farmers.

Free public transport for women in state-run buses.

Preserving Telangana’s Culture and Heritage

The government has officially declared the iconic song, ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jaya Ketanam,’ as the state song and unveiled the Telangana Thalli statue at the State Secretariat.

Data-Driven Policies for Social Upliftment

A comprehensive Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, and Political Survey is underway to provide robust data for evidence-based policymaking. This initiative aims to improve opportunities for backward classes, SCs, STs, minorities, and other weaker sections of society.

Governor Varma emphasized the state’s commitment to preserving Telangana’s traditions while fostering growth. By maintaining constructive relations with the Union Government, Telangana exemplifies the spirit of federalism enshrined in the Constitution.