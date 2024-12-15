Telangana’s Green Energy Policy to Be Released Soon, Says Musharaff Faruqui

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, hosted an International Conference on Clean Energy for MSMEs at HICC, Madhapur. The day-long seminar, which concluded on Saturday evening, aimed to promote emissions-free growth and enhance energy efficiency in industrial systems.

Over 400 delegates from across India participated, along with international speakers from Germany, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Attendees from more than 10 countries also traveled to Hyderabad to join the event.

In his valedictory address, Mr. Musharaff Faruqui, CMD of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSPDCL), announced that the state’s much-anticipated Green Energy Policy is nearing completion and will be launched soon. He emphasized Telangana’s unique potential for green energy adoption, despite its challenges as a landlocked state. He also noted that Telangana is the only Indian state offering free electricity to the agriculture sector, which complicates the shift to green energy.

As part of the conference, Mr. Faruqui unveiled an AI-powered platform developed by a startup to provide actionable insights for energy conservation and reducing electricity bills.

Ajay Mishra, former Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest. He underscored the importance of supporting MSMEs in adopting clean energy, noting that one in seven individuals in India is employed by the MSME sector. “MSMEs have no choice but to transition to clean energy for their survival and growth,” he stated.

Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the FTCCI Energy Committee, lamented the absence of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Malli Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who had consented to attend the seminar but could not make it. In his remarks, he highlighted that Telangana is home to 26 lakh MSMEs and stressed the importance of encouraging these enterprises to adopt clean energy solutions.

“This is the era of clean and green energy—our future,” said Mr. Agarwal, calling on the government to provide essential infrastructure and support to ensure a smooth energy transition.

Suresh Kumar Singhal, President of FTCCI, opened the conference with a strong emphasis on the global need for energy transition and decarbonization. “The energy transition is the driving force behind the infrastructure transition,” he said, urging the government and energy officials to extend their support to MSMEs.

Srinivas Cherla, Director of Sustainability at the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, shared key statistics about Telangana’s energy consumption. He noted that MSMEs account for 25% of the state’s total consumption of 70,000 GWh, with only 0.6–1.0 GWh of this being renewable energy. He called for policy reforms and sectoral liberalization, asserting that green energy not only ensures economic viability but also promotes sustainability.

Dr. Sunchu Glory Swarupa, Director General of the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME), highlighted the significant contribution of MSMEs to the Indian economy. She stated that MSMEs generate 30% of India’s GDP, account for 50% of exports, and provide employment to 20 crore people. Referring to historical revolutions in agriculture, dairy, and fisheries, she proclaimed that the time has come for a Clean Energy Revolution.

International speakers, including Ms. Angela Heinssen from Germany, and other dignitaries such as Kishore Kumar Gaddam, Ravi Kumar (Sr. VP, FTCCI), and KK Maheshwari (VP, FTCCI), also shared insights during the event.

The conference featured three thematic sessions: Clean Energy, Decarbonization, and Financial Options for MSMEs. Experts concluded that balance sheets and ESG reports will become essential for securing bank loans in the future.