Telangana’s Largest Household Survey: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Urges Officials to Address Public Concerns

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has called on district Collectors to closely monitor the progress of the ongoing comprehensive household survey and address any public concerns promptly. In a video conference with senior officials from the Secretariat on Saturday, Bhatti emphasized the importance of regular communication between enumerators and Collecting authorities to ensure the success of the survey, which began its house-to-house data collection phase today.

Focus on Public Engagement and Issue Resolution

The Deputy CM highlighted that with the transition from the house listing phase to the survey phase, many citizens might have questions about the process. “As the survey starts today, it is crucial that Collectors engage with enumerators regularly to quickly identify and address public concerns,” said Bhatti. He encouraged Collectors to pass on any concerns raised by citizens to higher authorities, ensuring timely and efficient responses.

Increased Involvement of Ministers and MLAs

In his instructions, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the need for Ministers and MLAs to be more involved in the survey activities. This, he noted, would help to build trust and ensure smooth progress. The Deputy CM also praised the team for the successful completion of the house listing phase, acknowledging the hard work of enumerators and the thoughtful design of the survey questionnaire.

Largest Household Survey in India

“This is the largest survey of its kind in the country, and its success depends on our collective commitment,” Bhatti said. He stressed that Telangana’s household survey is not only significant for the state but will also serve as a model for similar initiatives across India. The results, he added, would play a crucial role in shaping welfare programs and progressive initiatives on a national scale.

Awareness Campaigns and Detailed Planning

The Deputy CM further advised district officials to pay attention to every detail during the survey, ensuring that the process runs efficiently. He also urged officials to keep the Chief Secretary of the Planning Department, Shantha Kumari, and Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of the Planning Department, informed about the survey’s progress to address any emerging issues quickly.

Additionally, Bhatti called for a broad awareness campaign about the survey, particularly in urban areas, to ensure that citizens are well-informed and encouraged to participate.

Key Points of Telangana’s Household Survey: