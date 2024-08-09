Telangana’s Tejas Kumar Shines at National Aquatic Championship with Multiple Medals

Bhubaneshwar: The 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024, held from August 6th to 11th in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, has seen impressive performances from young swimmers across the country.

Among the standout athletes was T.S. Tejas Kumar from Telangana, who delivered an outstanding performance by securing two bronze medals and one silver medal in the prestigious competition.

Tejas, a 10th-grade student at Hyderabad Public School (Begumpet), showcased his exceptional swimming skills in the 200 Meters Butterfly event. Competing against the best swimmers in the nation, Tejas clinched the silver medal with a timing of 02:12.64 seconds, narrowly missing the gold.

In the 200 Meters Butterfly Male category, the top honors went to Thakuria Akshaj from Karnataka, who finished first with a remarkable timing of 02:12.31 seconds. Lanchenba Laitonjam from Mizoram secured the bronze medal with a close timing of 02:12.83 seconds.

200 Meters Butterfly Male Results:

Thakuria Akshaj (Karnataka) – 02:12.31 Sec T.S. Tejas Kumar (Telangana) – 02:12.64 Sec Lanchenba Laitonjam (Mizoram) – 02:12.83 Sec

Tejas’s achievements have brought pride to Telangana and Hyderabad Public School, showcasing the potential of young athletes in the region. His performance at the national level highlights the dedication and talent of this promising swimmer, who is undoubtedly a rising star in the Indian aquatic sports arena.

The National Aquatic Championship continues to be a platform for budding swimmers like Tejas to display their skills and compete at the highest level. As the event progresses, swimming enthusiasts eagerly await more thrilling performances and medal-winning feats from young athletes across the country.