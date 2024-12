Temperature Drops in Telangana: Adilabad and Asifabad Record Lowest

Adilabad: Minimum temperatures of both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts dropped on Tuesday.

Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district registered a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, while Talamadugu Mandal center saw a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees C. Mavala, Jainath, Neradigonda, Adilabad Rural, Adilabad Urban, Gadiguda, Bazarhathnoor, and Boath mandals witnessed minimum temperatures ranging between 12 degrees C and 14 degrees C.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (U) mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district saw a dip in the minimum temperature by recording 13.7 degrees C. Kerameri registered a minimum temperature of 14.3 degrees C.