Tension in Lingampet, Kamareddy After Saffron Falg and Hanuman Chalisa Flexi Burned

The incident has sparked significant concern among local Hindu groups, prompting police to remain vigilant.

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 13:33
Kamareddy: A tense situation has arisen in the Lingampet mandal center of Kamareddy district following the burning of a Hanuman Chalisa flexi and saffron flag at the Jambi Hanuman temple in Lingampet village by unidentified assailants.

The incident has sparked significant concern among local Hindu groups, prompting police to remain vigilant. Community members suspect that the act may have been carried out by individuals from another community, leading to demands for strict action against the perpetrators from various religious organizations.

In response to the unrest, law enforcement has intervened to maintain order and de-escalate the situation. Similar incidents have occurred at the same temple in the past, raising further alarms among residents. Authorities are working to gather more information as the situation develops.

