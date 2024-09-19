Tensions Erupt in Narayanpet Over Milad-un-Nabi Flag Incident

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Narayanpet town, located in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, after a dispute between two groups over the placement of flags for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

According to reports, a group of Muslim youth were putting up flags near the Old Bus Stand Junction on Wednesday evening in preparation for the Milad-un-Nabi procession. However, some individuals from another community objected to the flags and allegedly removed them, throwing them onto the road.

The incident led to a heated exchange between members of both communities, with a large crowd gathering at the spot. Police swiftly arrived at the scene and had to resort to a mild lathi charge to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, while senior police officials from Hyderabad are closely monitoring the situation. Local Muslims had postponed their Milad-un-Nabi procession, originally scheduled for Thursday, due to the Ganesh immersion festivities. The flags were being put up in preparation for the postponed procession.

The video of the incident has gone viral, further raising tensions in the area. Authorities are urging calm as they work to ensure peace in the town.