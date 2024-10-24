Tensions Escalate in Ramannapet Over Proposed Adani Ambuja Cement Factory

Hyderabad: The situation in Ramannapet, Yadadri-Bhongir district, intensified on Wednesday as residents launched strong protests against the proposed Adani Ambuja Cement Factory. A public hearing to discuss the construction turned chaotic when locals disrupted the event, waving placards and black flags in opposition. Clashes erupted between protestors and the police, as tensions boiled over.

The opposition was fierce, with environmental activists supporting the factory being driven away by locals. The residents issued a firm warning, stating that they would not tolerate any actions threatening their livelihood and environment. They unequivocally declared their intent to block the construction of the cement factory under any circumstances.

Of the 17 individuals, primarily farmers and elected representatives from affected villages, whose opinions were recorded during the public hearing, all expressed strong opposition to the cement factory. They stressed that the project would transform nearby villages into pollution hotspots and vowed to stop its construction at all costs. Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party echoed this sentiment, with several BRS leaders being detained by the police, including former MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and Chirumarthi Lingaiah, who were placed under house arrest.

The Adani Group, which had previously acquired land in Ramannapet and Kommaigudem for a logistics park and dry port, now faces public outcry over its plans to build a 6.0 MTPA cement grinding unit on 65.5 acres at a cost of ₹1,400 crore. Resolutions adopted by 10 nearby villages through grama sabhas urged the government and the Adani Group to withdraw the project, citing concerns over pollution and environmental damage.

Local political leaders and environmental activists have thrown their weight behind the protests. At a news conference, BRS district president Ramavath Ravindra Kumar condemned the factory’s approval and criticized the police for detaining leaders during the public hearing. He pledged to continue the fight, asserting, “We will not allow this factory under any circumstances.”

The factory’s approval has also sparked broader political controversy, with BRS leaders accusing district officials and elected representatives of remaining silent on the issue. Former MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy questioned, “Why approve a cement factory when there’s no water or raw materials in the region?” He and others have demanded the immediate cancellation of the factory’s permits to safeguard the community.