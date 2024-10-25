Tensions Rise as Ambedkar Statue Wall Demolished: CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Immediate Action

Hyderabad: In a bold act of defiance, unknown individuals tore down a perimeter wall being constructed around the Ambedkar statue near the Hyderabad Secretariat. The incident, which occurred late at night, has drawn the attention and ire of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who demanded swift action.

Upon learning of the incident, CM Revanth Reddy expressed strong disapproval toward both high-ranking police officials and state Congress leaders, voicing concern over the apparent public discontent less than a year into his administration. “If people are already revolting now, how will this government stand tomorrow?” he remarked, addressing his concerns over the government’s authority and stability.

Reddy highlighted the brazenness of the act, occurring in a central, heavily guarded area, noting that such actions signal a worrying level of unrest. “If people can demolish government-erected walls in the heart of the city, what might be the state of law and order in rural areas?” he questioned, emphasizing his apprehension about public confidence in governance.

In response, CM Reddy directed authorities to file cases immediately against those involved in the wall’s demolition, vowing to address any actions that threaten public order and security. This incident has underscored rising tensions within the administration, with CM Reddy keen on re-establishing control and maintaining stability.