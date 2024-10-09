Tensions Rise in Hyderabad as Authorities Plan to Demolish Homes After Festivals

Hyderabad: Residents of Musi are feeling threatened as authorities have marked homes for demolition in a controversial move that has sparked unrest among the community. Although the demolition process has been temporarily halted, officials are preparing for actions post-Dussehra, aiming to clear properties along the riverbed. Residents are determined to fight against the destruction of their homes, which they have built through hard work.

reports that officials have paused the demolition of homes in light of the Dussehra holidays, intending to remove debris from previously demolished structures and clear homes marked with red signs. In the Syedabad mandal, officials have reassured residents that they would be provided with double-bedroom accommodations. However, many residents are resisting, insisting that their homes should not be torn down.

The challenge of removing structures in Syedabad has created tension between officials and the community. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been warning against demolitions, but reports indicate that authorities are intensifying their strategy for forcibly demolishing the marked homes after the Dussehra holidays.

Residents of Musi are vocal about their commitment to protect their homes. They have expressed their frustration over the government’s approach, criticizing Chief Minister Reddy’s administration as poor. Currently, 1,595 constructions along the riverbanks in the district have been identified, primarily located in Nampally and Bahadurpura.

The situation has created anxiety among many migrants, particularly concerning the lack of alternative housing options. Authorities have already demolished 150 homes in Musi Nagar and Shankar Nagar in Himayat Nagar, claiming that all residents have been relocated to double-bedroom accommodations. However, residents refuse to agree to the destruction of their homes, with some expressing their distress at being forced to vacate under pressure.

This fear has now spread beyond the riverbanks into buffer zones. Recently, the Chief Minister announced that structures in the buffer zone must also be removed, prompting officials to extend their planning to that area as well. Residents fear losing their homes during the ongoing Bathukamma and Dussehra festivities. Some are demanding replacement homes in areas where their properties have been lost, expressing concern over their livelihoods, which depend on local jobs.

Hyderabad’s revenue officials have indicated that a previous drone survey identified a total of 7,850 structures within the Musi buffer zone, including 5,250 in Hyderabad and around 2,600 in Ranga Reddy and Medchal. However, experts claim the actual situation is far different, noting that thousands of families reside in these areas.

They argue that misleading figures are being presented without accurate verification, complicating the issue further. Authorities are debating how to manage the potential homelessness of affected residents, particularly as demolition of riverbed constructions has become a common practice.