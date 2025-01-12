IndiaCrime & Accidents

Terror on Our Doorstep? Al Qaeda’s Jharkhand Camp Plan Uncovered!

A major terror plot to set up an Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) training camp in Jharkhand has been uncovered by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad).

Ranchi: A major terror plot to set up an Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) training camp in Jharkhand has been uncovered by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad).

The training camp was planned on Nakata Hill, located at the border of Ranchi and Latehar districts. This shocking revelation emerged after the interrogation of AQIS operatives arrested in a recent joint operation.

AQIS Mastermind and Terror Recruitment in Jharkhand

According to police sources, Shahbaz Ansari, an AQIS operative arrested from Lohardaga, disclosed key details about the group’s radicalization and training plans in Jharkhand. The mastermind behind this operation was Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, a radiologist from Ranchi, who was arrested in August 2023 by the Delhi Police.

Dr. Ahmed allegedly created a terror module called the “Ranchi Radical Group” (RRG) to recruit individuals for extremist activities. The terror module targeted less-educated and working-class individuals, indoctrinating them with propaganda materials and radical speeches.

Terror Training & Nationwide Expansion Plans

Investigators found that AQIS had already sent four recruits from Jharkhand to Rajasthan for weapons training and attack planning. Upon their return, they were tasked with setting up the Ranchi training camp under their supervision.

The probe has led to the arrests of multiple suspects, including:
Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed (Ranchi)
Faizan Ahmed (Hazaribagh)
Mohd Modavir
Mohd Rizwan
Mufti Rahmatullah Majhiri
Matiur Rahman
Iltaf Ansari
Enamul Ansari

All these individuals were arrested from the Chanho police station area in Ranchi.

Security Agencies on High Alert

With AQIS active in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, the terror outfit remains a major security threat. Intelligence agencies are intensifying counter-terror operations to prevent further radicalization and dismantle terrorist networks.

Authorities have vowed to track down all remaining AQIS operatives and neutralize terror threats in Jharkhand and beyond.

