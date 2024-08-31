TGNAB and Excise officials conduct surprise raids on pubs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), in coordination with Excise officials, conducted surprise raids on 25 pubs located in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts late on Friday night.

The raids, which took place between 2300 hours on Friday and 0100 hours on Saturday, involved the use of 107 drug detection kits, according to police sources. Six individuals tested positive during the checks.

Authorities reported that those who tested positive for drug use exhibited symptoms that could persist for up to four weeks for cannabis users and up to three months for users of other drugs. Based on the test results, the individuals will be questioned regarding the source of the drugs, including who supplied them and where they were purchased.

The information gathered from these interrogations is expected to help authorities identify and apprehend drug traffickers, the sources added.