TGSRTC Clarifies Fare Hike Applies Only to Special Buses During Festive Season

Hyderabad: In response to public backlash over increased bus fares during the Dasara festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) clarified on Monday that the fare hike was limited to ‘special buses’ and did not impact regular services.

TGSRTC explained that special buses are deployed during major festivals such as Dasara, Sankranti, Ugadi, and Vinayaka Chavithi to accommodate the large number of people traveling from Hyderabad to their hometowns. These buses often return empty due to a lack of passengers on the return leg of the journey, prompting the fare adjustment.

This year, TGSRTC has significantly increased the number of special bus trips for the festive season, with approximately 500 special buses operating daily. However, authorities stressed that only these special services will experience a fare hike, while the fares for the remaining 8,500 regular services remain unchanged.

To avoid confusion, special buses will be clearly marked with display boards at the front, and staff will notify passengers about the revised fares at the time of ticket purchase.