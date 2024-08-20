TGSRTC Grants Lifetime Free Bus Pass to Baby Born on Bus During Rakhi Purnima

Hyderabad: On Rakhi Purnima, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that a baby born on one of its buses will receive a lifetime free bus pass for travel across the state.

This decision aligns with the company’s earlier resolution to award lifetime free bus passes to children born on RTC buses or at bus stations.

The baby girl, born during the Rakhi Purnima festival on a bus traveling from Gadwal to Vanaparthi, has been granted a lifetime free bus pass as a special birthday gift.

In addition, the conductor who assisted the pregnant woman during the delivery, along with the nurses from the Government Maternity Hospital in Vanaparthi, were honored with one-year free bus passes for deluxe and super-luxury services.

On August 20, 2024, at the Hyderabad Bus Bhavan, TGSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjannar, along with other senior officials, congratulated the conductor Bharti, the driver Anji, and nurse Alivelu Mangamma.

They were praised for their humanitarian efforts and presented with cash awards. The bus passes for both the nurse and the baby were handed over by the Gadwal depot manager, Muralikrishna.

The incident occurred when the pregnant woman, Sandhya, was traveling to Vanaparthi to celebrate Rakhi with her siblings. As the bus neared Nachahalli, she suddenly experienced labor pains.

Conductor Bharti promptly stopped the bus, and with the help of nurse Alivelu Mangamma, safely delivered a healthy baby girl.

Both mother and child were later transported to a local hospital with the help of the 108 emergency service.

TGSRTC MD V.C. Sajjannar commended the prompt and compassionate response of the conductor, nurse, and driver, noting that their actions exemplify the commitment of RTC staff to passenger safety and service.

The event was attended by TGSRTC’s Chief Vigilance Officer Dr. Ravinder, Executive Directors Munishekar and Krishnakant, Chief Traffic Manager Sridevi, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Jyothi, among others.