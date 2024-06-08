TGSRTC makes special arrangements for group-1 aspirants

Hyderabad: TGSRTC is taking special measures for the convenience of the candidates appearing for the Group-1 preliminary exam. Special buses are being operated to ensure that the aspirants of the group-1 exam are not inconvenienced in terms of transportation on Sunday.

The corporation management has already instructed the RTC officials at the field level to run buses to 897 examination centres in the State. The rush of candidates from the State capital to the districts has been increasing since Saturday evening.

Arrangements have been made at MGBS, JBS, Uppal, LB Nagar and Aramgarh points for their transportation. Special officers have been appointed at the respective traffic generating points. They will make available special buses to cater to the rush.

The corporation has set up ‘May I Help You’ counters at major bus stations in the State. The officials will give the information of the exam centres there to the candidates and tell them which bus to take. As many as 4.03 lakh students from across the State are appearing for the Group-I preliminary exam.

About 1.70 lakh people are writing in Greater Hyderabad alone. City buses have been made available to cater to the congestion without causing them any inconvenience in terms of transportation.