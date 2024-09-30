TGSRTC plans 6,000 special buses for Dasara festival to ease travel

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Dasara festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced plans to operate 6,000 special buses across various routes to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic.

TGSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, on Monday held a virtual meeting with field officers to discuss the arrangements, including the deployment of special buses from the outskirts of Hyderabad to major destinations such as Vijayawada and Bengaluru. The buses will run through the Outer Ring Road (ORR), especially catering to employees working in IT corridors.

The TGSRTC aims to ensure smooth travel for passengers, especially during the peak days leading up to the Dasara festival, scheduled for October 12. Special services will be available from key locations like MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB. To further enhance convenience, the Corporation has also planned services for routes to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, running from Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Sajjanar emphasised the importance of minimising passenger inconvenience during this busy festive period, noting that the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme is likely to increase traffic compared to last year. He directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to handle this anticipated rise in travel, ensuring passengers can reach their destinations safely and on time. Additionally, depending on the crowd, more buses will be deployed as needed.

For routes such as Karimnagar and Nizamabad, the RTC plans to introduce pollution-free electric super luxury buses, marking a significant step toward eco-friendly travel solutions. These new buses aim to provide a superior travel experience for passengers.

The Corporation has already made arrangements for additional facilities at high-traffic boarding points like LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, KPHB, and Santosh Nagar. These locations will be equipped with temporary shelters, seating, drinking water, and public address systems to assist passengers waiting for buses.

The special bus services will be operational from October 1 to 15, with pre-booking options available through the official website (tgsrtbus.in). Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute rushes. For more information on the services, TGSRTC has provided helpline numbers (040-69440000, 040-23450033).