Thalassemia Awareness Takes Center Stage at Nirmal’s Mega Blood Donation Camp

Hyderabad: Syed Arjumand Ali, the Chairman of Nirmal District Library, organized a mega voluntary blood donation camp today for Thalassemia patients at the Galaxy Function Hall, Mini Tank Bund, Nirmal. The event was supported by Abu Aimal and the dedicated staff of the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), which successfully collected 360 blood units to support Thalassemia patients and cancer patients in need of regular blood transfusions.

In his address at the camp, Mr. Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary of TSCS, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are extremely thankful to the 360 donors and all others who have come forward to donate blood, which is crucial for Thalassemia patients who require regular blood transfusions to survive. We are also honored by the visit of Syed Arjumand Ali, who took the time to learn about the Thalassemia situation in our state and country. His presence today highlights the importance of blood donation and the need for donors to come forward regularly.”

Abu Aimal, in his speech, praised the initiative, stating, “TSCS has been a leading force in organizing large-scale blood donation camps in Nirmal. We are grateful for the support of all the guests and donors who made this camp a success. We also remain committed to raising awareness about Thalassemia and its eradication, and we will continue to promote this important cause.”

The blood units collected will provide essential support to patients suffering from thalassemia, a condition that requires regular blood transfusions to sustain life.