The Footballers’ Club Triumphs at Masters Football Championship 2024

Secunderabad: The Masters Football Championship 2024, held at the Gymkhana Football Ground in Secunderabad on June 27th, showcased thrilling matches and remarkable talent. The event, themed “Drug-Free Telangana Is Our Aim,” witnessed enthusiastic participation and was marked by high-energy performances.

1st Semi-Final:

The Footballers’ Club defeated Thio Philious Club with a score of 6-3.

2nd Semi-Final:

Amigo’s triumphed over Masters with a score of 2-0.

Final Match:

The Footballers’ Club dominated the final, defeating Amigo’s with an impressive score of 7-0 to clinch the championship title.

Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of SATS, presented the winners’ trophy to The Footballers’ Club team. The event was graced by notable personalities, including Sri Lakshmikanth Reddy, Former President of Reddy Hostel; Sri S.L.N. Reddy, President of the Telangana School Association; Sri K. Rajender Prasad, President of the Masters Games Association; Sri G. Ravi Kanth Sharma, Vice President of the Masters Games Association; and Sri Y. Rama Rao, Founder Secretary of the Masters Games Association.

The Masters Football Championship 2024 not only celebrated the spirit of the sport but also reinforced the commitment to a drug-free Telangana. The event highlighted the importance of sports in promoting a healthy and positive lifestyle, bringing together the community in support of this noble cause.