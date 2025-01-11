‘The Mehta Boys’ Opens Indian Film Festival in Berlin

Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut Gets International Recognition

Mumbai: The much-anticipated film The Mehta Boys, marking the directorial debut of Boman Irani, had its screening at the prestigious Indian Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The movie, which stars Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhary, and Puja Sarup, explores the emotional and complex bond between a father and son, highlighting the nuances of their strained relationship.

Avinash Tiwary’s Excitement for the Festival

As The Mehta Boys opened the festival, Avinash Tiwary expressed his excitement about the opportunity to showcase the film to both Indian and international audiences. He called it “a matter of great honor” and mentioned how the festival brings the film one step closer to its release in India.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘January Mood’ and Strong Social Media Presence

Recognition at Other Festivals

Before its screening at the Berlin festival, The Mehta Boys had already received recognition at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it was awarded for its captivating story and outstanding performances. The film is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar. Written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris Jr., known for Birdman and The Revenant, the film is slated to be released on Prime Video soon.

Avinash Tiwary’s Memories with Tamannaah Bhatia

In another recent conversation, Avinash Tiwary shared his early memory of meeting actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The two met when Tamannaah was in the 9th grade, and Avinash had just completed his 12th standard and was attending an acting workshop. Avinash recalled how, even at that young age, Tamannaah had an undeniable presence. Years later, when they met on set for the streaming movie Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, he was impressed by her warmth, which made working together much easier.