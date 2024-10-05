Hyderabad

The Osmania University Inter College Badminton Championship for Men 2024 took place on October 3rd and 4th at the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet, Hyderabad.

Organized by CBIT, this exciting event saw colleges from across the region compete for the top spot. In the semi-finals, Sree Venkateshwara College triumphed over Loyala Academy (Old Alwal) with a 2-1 set victory. Key highlights included P. Saahas Kumar defeating Bobby 21-04, 21-12, and the pair of P. Saahas Kumar and Manas winning against Shashank and Bobby with a score of 21-18, 21-14.

The second semi-final featured Bhavans Sainikpuri, who secured a 2-0 win against Badruka College. Siddharth and Ravi played crucial roles in their victories, with Siddharth beating Mohith Kumar 21-15, 21-18, and Ravi defeating Akash Kumar 21-08, 21-08.

The intense final match was a close contest between Sree Venkateshwara College and Bhavans Sainikpuri. P. Saahas Kumar secured a dramatic win in his singles match with a score of 22-20, 16-21, 21-15. While Nikshipth lost to Ravi 15-21, 12-21, the doubles pairing of P. Saahas Kumar and Manas sealed the championship for Sree Venkateshwara by defeating Ravi and Bhawyanth 21-16, 21-16.

The final standings were: 1st Place: Sree Venkateshwara College 2nd Place: Bhavans Sainikpuri 3rd Place: Loyala Academy, Old Alwal

During the closing ceremony, C.V. Narasimhulu, Principal of CBIT, presented the winners’ trophy to Sree Venkateshwara College, with key officials such as Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary ICT Osmania University, Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary ICT Women Osmania University, and Dr. R. Rajeswari, Head of the Department of Physical Education at CBIT, in attendance.

