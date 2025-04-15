This Magical Flower Changes Color 3 Times a Day—And You Can Grow It at Home!

Native to southern China, the Land Lotus is renowned for its remarkable ability to change color throughout the day. Its blooms transition from white in the morning to light pink during the day, and finally to deep pink by evening, creating a dynamic and ever-changing display. This phenomenon occurs due to the accumulation of anthocyanin pigments in the petals as the day progresses

How to Grow the Land Lotus in a Po

Growing the Land Lotus in a pot is straightforward and requires the following steps:

*Choosing the Right Time to Plant: Plant the Land Lotus between July and October for optimal growth. *Selecting the Pot and Soil: Use a 12-inch earthen pot filled with well-draining soil enriched with organic matter mixture of cocoa-peat, vermicompost, and neem cake is recommended to promote healthy root development and protect against pass. *Propagation Methods: You can propagate the Land Lotus through cuttings or air layering for cuttings, apply turmeric to the cut end to prevent fungal infections and encourage rapid growth Air layering involves bending a healthy stem to the ground, covering it with soil, and allowing roots to form before separating it from the parent plat. *Caring for the Plant: Ensure the plant receives at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight daily Water regularly, especially during the growing season, and apply mulch to retain moisture and suppress wees Prune the plant as needed to maintain its shape and encourage new growth.

Benefits of the Land Lotus

*Aesthetic Appeal: The color-changing flowers add a dynamic element to your garden or balcony.

*Low Maintenance: Requires minimal care compared to traditional water lotus.

*Year-Round Interest: Blooms from summer through fall, providing continuous visual interest.

Incorporating the Land Lotus into your home garden is a delightful way to enjoy the beauty of a lotus flower without the complexities of water garden. Its unique color-changing blooms are sure to be a conversation starter and a source of joy throughout