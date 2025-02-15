Three Israeli Hostages Released from Gaza Cross Into Israel Amid Ceasefire Agreement

Three Israeli hostages, who had been held by Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have crossed the border into Israel after being transferred to Israeli authorities. The release is part of the ongoing ceasefire exchange between Israel and Hamas, which continues under the first phase of the truce agreement.

The freed hostages—Alexandre Sasha Troufanov (29, Israeli-Russian), Sagui Dekel-Chen (36, Israeli-American), and Iair Horn (46, Israeli-Argentine)—were taken captive during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. Troufanov, Dekel-Chen, and Horn had been held in Gaza for more than a year before being freed as part of the prisoner swap agreement.

Details of the Hostages’ Abductions and Families

Troufanov was kidnapped alongside his mother, grandmother, and partner, with the three women released in November 2023. Tragically, his father was killed on the day of the attack. Dekel-Chen, who has three children, had a daughter born after his abduction. Horn’s brother, Eitan, remains in captivity in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the release, crediting Israel’s military presence around Gaza and U.S. President Donald Trump’s involvement. Trump’s clear stance played a significant role in ensuring the continuation of the release process. He had warned Hamas that failure to release all hostages by Saturday noon would lead to the collapse of the ceasefire.

Hamas Delays Hostage Release But Proceeds with Swap

Initially, Hamas had planned to delay the release of the hostages due to alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement. However, the militant group confirmed that they would proceed with the swap, resulting in the release of the three hostages on Saturday. This marks the sixth group of hostages freed as part of the ongoing hostage swap agreement.

369 Palestinian Prisoners to Be Released in Exchange

As part of the same agreement, Israel is expected to release 369 Palestinian prisoners later on Saturday. This continues the efforts under the ceasefire agreement, with the Israeli government aiming to fulfill its commitments while working towards further prisoner exchanges.

The exchange between Israel and Hamas, part of the ongoing efforts to maintain a fragile truce, highlights the complexity of negotiations and the challenges in securing the release of all hostages involved in the ongoing conflict.