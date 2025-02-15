369 Palestinian Prisoners Released from Israeli Jails as Part of Hostage Exchange Deal

In a significant development, Israel has released 369 Palestinian prisoners from its jails as part of the ongoing prisoner-for-hostage exchanges between Israel and Hamas. This marks the sixth batch of releases since the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, 2025. The exchange is a part of the larger effort to maintain peace amid ongoing negotiations and fragile truce conditions.

Among the 369 Palestinian prisoners released, 36 were serving life sentences for their involvement in attacks during the Second Intifada and other periods of violence. The remaining 333 detainees were arrested following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Prisoners Welcomed by Families in Ramallah

The released prisoners were received warmly by their families and the Red Cross at the Ramallah Cultural Palace, a central gathering point for the emotional reunions. However, before the release, Israeli forces conducted operations in Beitunia, near Ramallah, to prevent large gatherings of Palestinians near the Ofer prison gates, where the prisoners were set to be freed.

This prisoner release is part of a larger process under which Hamas has agreed to free Israeli hostages, continuing the exchange initiated earlier in the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Earlier on the same day, Hamas and Islamic Jihad released three Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza since the October 7 attack. The hostages— Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, 29; Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36; and Iair Horn, 46— were kidnapped during the militant group’s assault on southern Israel.

Troufanov’s father was killed on the day of his abduction, and he was taken alongside his mother, grandmother, and partner, who were previously released. Dekel-Chen had been working outside at the time of the attack, while Horn was abducted with his brother, Eitan, who remains in captivity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the hostages’ safe return to Israel, stating that the continuation of the releases was due to the coordinated efforts of Israeli forces and the influence of US President Donald Trump’s statements. Trump’s warning earlier in the week highlighted the high stakes of the ceasefire, threatening the resumption of hostilities if all hostages were not freed.

Also Read: Israel Begins Releasing Palestinian Prisoners as Hamas Frees Hostages in Gaza



First Phase of Ceasefire and Hostage Swap Agreement

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, 2025, has facilitated the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians. So far, 19 Israeli hostages, along with five Thai nationals, have been freed under the truce deal. The continued releases are a positive indication that the fragile ceasefire is holding, although further negotiations will be needed to secure the long-term release of all hostages and prisoners.

369 Palestinian Prisoners Released from Israeli Jails as Part of Hostage Exchange Deal

As the situation evolves, the international community remains hopeful that these exchanges will contribute to a more lasting resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict, though tensions remain high, and uncertainty persists over the future of the truce.