Three killed in head-on collision between cars in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Three people died and five were injured after two cars collided head-on on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Saturday morning, police said.

Of the five injured, one is in a critical condition, they added.

According to the police, the accident took place near Shivamogga Zoo.

The deceased were from Dodderi village, Challakere Taluka of Chitradurga district and were returning from Siganduru in Shivamogga.