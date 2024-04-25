Pan India

Three new members sworn-in as Rajya Sabha MPs

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered oath to three newly elected members of the BJP.

The new members, who took oath are Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand.

“Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,” the chairman’s office said while sharing pictures of the oath taking.

