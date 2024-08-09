Thrilling Matches Mark the 4th Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024

Secunderabad: The 4th Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024, organized by Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal, kicked off with great enthusiasm on August 9th at Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal, Secunderabad.

The tournament, which spans from August 9th to 11th, features intense competition across various age categories, including U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 for both boys and girls, as well as Men and Women.

The event was inaugurated by Sri Janak Bhai Brahmbhatt, Secretary of GSM, in the presence of esteemed guests including Smt. Brinda A Sampat, Principal of Gujarati High School, Sri Narendra Bhai Kotak, Treasurer of GSM, Sri P. Nagender Reddy, Secretary of TSTTA, Sri Prakash Raju, Ex-Secretary of TSTTA, Ibrahim Khan, Senior Selection Committee Member of TSTTA, M. Venugopal, Coach of GSM, and others.

Under 11 Girls – Quarter Finals Results:

V Aparna (GSM) defeated Anshu Reddy (GSM) with a score of 3-0 (13-11, 11-7, 11-3). Aparna showcased excellent control and precision, swiftly advancing to the semi-finals.

defeated with a score of 3-0 (13-11, 11-7, 11-3). Aparna showcased excellent control and precision, swiftly advancing to the semi-finals. Mokshika P (OMGS) edged out B Kashvi (HVS) in a thrilling five-set match, winning 3-2 (15-13, 11-6, 3-11, 9-11, 12-10). Mokshika’s resilience in the decider set sealed her victory.

edged out in a thrilling five-set match, winning 3-2 (15-13, 11-6, 3-11, 9-11, 12-10). Mokshika’s resilience in the decider set sealed her victory. Sanhitha Aviyah (LFHSA) dominated Adira Chetan (HVS) with a commanding 3-0 win (11-4, 11-3, 11-4), demonstrating her strong attacking play and defensive skills.

dominated with a commanding 3-0 win (11-4, 11-3, 11-4), demonstrating her strong attacking play and defensive skills. A Aishwarya (SPARS) won against Jain Myra (WTTA) in a close contest, 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 15-13, 8-11, 11-7), showcasing remarkable comeback ability.

Pre-Quarter Finals Results:

Adhira Chetan (HVS) overcame D Avanthika (SPARS) with a score of 3-1 (5-11, 11-1, 11-8, 11-8). Adhira’s strategic adjustments in the game were pivotal to her victory.

overcame with a score of 3-1 (5-11, 11-1, 11-8, 11-8). Adhira’s strategic adjustments in the game were pivotal to her victory. A Aishwarya (SPARS) triumphed over Yashashree Sil (SGUTTA) 3-1 (8-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7), rallying back after losing the first set to secure her spot in the quarters.

triumphed over 3-1 (8-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7), rallying back after losing the first set to secure her spot in the quarters. B Kashvi (HVS) defeated Malvika (SPHS) in straight sets, 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3), with an impressive display of power and accuracy.

defeated in straight sets, 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3), with an impressive display of power and accuracy. Mokshika P (OMGS) convincingly beat M Maayra (SPARS) 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-9), maintaining a solid performance throughout the match.

convincingly beat 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-9), maintaining a solid performance throughout the match. V Aparna (SPARS) dispatched Mahalakshmi (HDTTA) 3-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-2), highlighting her dominance and skill.

dispatched 3-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-2), highlighting her dominance and skill. Sanhitha Aviyah (LFHSA) cruised past Hamsini (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-3), executing her shots with precision and finesse.

cruised past 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-3), executing her shots with precision and finesse. Myra Jain secured victory against B Aanshi (AKTTA) 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-2), demonstrating her tactical prowess and consistency.

secured victory against 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-2), demonstrating her tactical prowess and consistency. Anshu Reddy (GSM) edged out C Madhu (AVSC) in a tense five-set battle, 3-2 (10-12, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 12-10), showing remarkable determination to come back from a two-set deficit.

Under 11 Boys – Quarter Finals Results:

V Manpreet (GSM) defeated Jatin Jairam (SGUTTA) 3-1 (11-9, 3-11, 11-8, 11-4). Despite dropping a set, Manpreet regained control to seal the win.

defeated 3-1 (11-9, 3-11, 11-8, 11-4). Despite dropping a set, Manpreet regained control to seal the win. Amara Hannesh (SPHS) won against M Vihaan (ITTA) in straight sets 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8), showcasing excellent agility and skill.

won against in straight sets 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8), showcasing excellent agility and skill. V Srisai Advik (ITTA) overcame Hitesh Sri Ranga (KHDTTA) with a score of 3-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5), executing strategic plays to turn the match in his favor.

overcame with a score of 3-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5), executing strategic plays to turn the match in his favor. Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) beat G Vishal Gala (HDTTA) 3-0 (13-11, 11-8, 11-8), displaying impressive technique and focus.

Pre-Quarter Finals Results:

M Vihaan (ITTA) defeated Jain Tanmay (HDTTA) 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-3) in a commanding performance.

defeated 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-3) in a commanding performance. Bhavyansh (HDTTA) emerged victorious against Gotham Krishna (GSM) 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 14-12), showcasing his superior skills and tactics.

emerged victorious against 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 14-12), showcasing his superior skills and tactics. V Sri Sia Advik (ITTA) convincingly beat Shripal (SPARS) 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6), demonstrating excellent control and composure.

convincingly beat 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6), demonstrating excellent control and composure. V Manpreet (GSM) secured a win over Rohit Reddy (LFHSA) 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-0), highlighting his dominant gameplay.

secured a win over 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-0), highlighting his dominant gameplay. K Hitesh (KHDTTA) triumphed against Goyal Devansh (ITTA) 3-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10), with a strong comeback after dropping a set.

triumphed against 3-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10), with a strong comeback after dropping a set. Amara Hannesh (SPHS) defeated Shashank (HDTTA) 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-8), maintaining a steady and confident approach.

defeated 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-8), maintaining a steady and confident approach. Jatin Jairam (SGUTTA) bested B Sree Raghava (AKTTA) 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-7), playing with strategic acumen and consistency.

bested 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-7), playing with strategic acumen and consistency. Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) outplayed V Anivrit (HDTTA) 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-8), showcasing a flawless performance.

The tournament has witnessed fierce competition and exceptional talent from young players across Telangana. As the tournament progresses, excitement continues to build for the upcoming matches, where players will battle for the prestigious titles in their respective categories.