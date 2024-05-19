Thunderstorm likely in Telangana in next 5 days: MeT

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (Speed ranging from 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

Rain occurred at few places over Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Badrachalam on Saturday, the report added.