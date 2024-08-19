Tiger Kung-Fu Academy Hosts Successful 4th National Kung-Fu, Karate, and Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad: The 4th National Kung-Fu, Karate, and Taekwondo Open Championship 2024, organized by Tiger Kung-Fu Academy, concluded with grand success, showcasing the exceptional talents of young martial artists from across the country.

The event witnessed intense competition in various categories, with participants displaying remarkable skill and determination.

Winners List:

Ethan Raj (7th D) : Gold medalist in the Under-12 category, Event Kata.

Daksh (3rd E) : Gold medalist in the Under-8 category, Event Kata.

Ankitha (5th C) : Silver medalist in the Under-10 category, Event Kata.

Saiansh (7th E) : Silver medalist in the Under-12 category, Event Kata.

Kavyansh (3rd D) : Silver medalist in the Under-8 category, Event Kata.

Amair (3rd B) : Bronze medalist in the Under-8 category, Event Kata.

Kiranya (4th D) : Bronze medalist in the Under-8 category, Event Kata.

Ahmed (2nd C) : Bronze medalist in the Under-6 category, Event Kata.

Shravan (7th F) : Bronze medalist in the Under-12 category, Event Kata.

Nignesh Ram (3rd A) : Bronze medalist in the Under-6 category, Event Kata.

Manvitha (1st E) : Bronze medalist in the Under-6 category, Event Kata.

Sadhvitha (7th B) : Bronze medalist in the Under-12 category, Event Kata.

Karan Nath (7th D): Bronze medalist in the Under-13 category, Event Kata.

The championship served as a platform for these young martial artists to demonstrate their dedication to the art and sport, with each participant showing outstanding prowess in their respective categories. The event not only celebrated their victories but also encouraged the spirit of martial arts among the youth.