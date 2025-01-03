Tiger Shroff Shares a Glimpse of His Intense Training Regimen in Latest Video

Mumbai: Known for his exceptional fitness, awe-inspiring action sequences, and impressive dance moves, Tiger Shroff recently gave his fans a sneak peek into his intense training routine.

The actor posted a video on his official Instagram account showcasing his extraordinary skills. In the video, Tiger is seen jumping in the air and landing a powerful kick on his trainer, demonstrating his strength and agility. Fans are excited to see if such moves will make it to the big screen.

Along with the video, Tiger Shroff shared a message expressing his surprise at his own ability. He wrote, “Not usually proud of any of my skills…but this is one where I wonder how TF I did. Haven’t seen this one on… yet… bhaijaan g**e bach gaye sorry @nadeemkhiladi786.”

Fans flooded the comment section with positive feedback, praising his skills and expressing their admiration. Comments like “I am the biggest fan of you sir @tigerjackieshroff”, “Flying machine”, “Amazing bhai… super move”, and “You are blessed by Veer Hanuman Bajrang Bali” poured in.

Tiger Shroff regularly shares such motivating videos from his fitness journey, inspiring his followers to stay active and healthy.

Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Movie “Bhaaghi 4”

On the professional front, Tiger is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed film Bhaaghi 4. The fourth installment in the successful Baaghi franchise, the movie will feature an exciting ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. Directed by A. Harsha, Bhaaghi 4 is set for release on September 5 this year.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, promises to bring high-octane action and drama to the big screen. Harnaaz Sandhu, the former Miss Universe, will also make her Bollywood debut in Bhaaghi 4. Tiger Shroff will reprise his role as “Ronny” in this highly anticipated action thriller.