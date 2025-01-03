Arteta Claims Arsenal Were the Best Team in 2024 but Still Lacking Something

London: Mikel Arteta confidently stated that Arsenal was statistically the best team in the league in 2024, despite not having won a major trophy to show for it.

Consistency and Improvement Needed

Arteta emphasized the importance of consistency and a little more effort from his team to turn their fortunes around. He said, “We have to show the same level of consistency and a bit more, because last year we were the best team in the league, broke various records, and still haven’t won a major trophy, so something is missing.

It’s going to be very thin, small details; you can pick up certain games and situations, but at the end, we’re so close, and we just have to flip that coin to the other side to make it happen. That’s only going to happen if we do what we have to do and what we can control; the rest is out of our hands.”

Also Read: BJP Protests Karnataka’s 15% Bus Fare Hike by Distributing Roses to Male Passengers

Arsenal’s Impressive 2024 Form

While Manchester City claimed the 2023/24 title and Liverpool have been performing exceptionally this season, Arsenal finished 2024 at the top of the calendar year table with 85 points from 36 matches. Arteta’s side has displayed a perfect blend of attacking prowess and solid defense, scoring 89 goals while conceding just 25, making them one of the most well-rounded teams in Europe.

Challenges with Injuries and Form

Although Bukayo Saka’s injury has left a gap, and Arsenal has struggled to score in recent matches, Gabriel Jesus has stepped up after his recent form and injury woes, scoring six goals in his last four matches.

“It’s about supporting our players, and they know that they have to go through some periods that are not exactly how they planned because it’s a part of that. But as well they have to believe in themselves, and we have to make sure that, if one day they doubt, then we’re there to recognize them and make sure that they feel from our side how much we like them and how happy we are to have them,” Arteta added.