Tirumala Laddu Controversy: Former Head Priest Claims Adulteration

Tirumala: The controversy surrounding the famed Tirumala laddu prasadam has taken a serious turn as former Tirumala head priest, Ramana Deekshitulu, voiced his concerns.

Deekshitulu expressed deep disappointment over the alleged adulteration of the sacred laddu prasadam, calling it a “very unfortunate matter.”

He further revealed that despite multiple complaints about the quality of the prasadam during the previous government’s tenure, officials did not take the necessary action.

According to a lab report, traces of vegetable fat and animal fat were reportedly found in the laddu, raising serious concerns about its preparation.

Deekshitulu also stated that his efforts to highlight the shortcomings in the quality of the prasadam led to significant trouble during the previous administration.

This revelation has intensified the ongoing debate about the sanctity and quality of the sacred offerings at the Tirumala temple.

The matter has sparked outrage among devotees, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the issue to ensure that the prasadam retains its sacredness and purity.