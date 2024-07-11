Tirumala Prank Video: TTD Condemns Pranksters, Warns of Legal Action

Tirumala: A prank video filmed at the Tirumala Srivari temple has drawn sharp condemnation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which announced that legal action will be taken against the pranksters. The video, described as a ‘heinous act’ by TTD, has deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees.

The controversial video, shot by some YouTubers, shows them posing as TTD employees and pretending to open a compartment to allow waiting pilgrims to proceed for darshan in the queue line. This act led to confusion and disappointment among the devotees, who believed they were about to be granted entry.

A TTD spokesman strongly condemned the video, labeling it as a serious offense, and warned that legal consequences would follow for those responsible. The TTD press release on Thursday emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the video, created by some Tamil YouTubers, has caused emotional distress to the devotees.

The pranksters filmed themselves acting as if they were unlocking a compartment and releasing pilgrims for darshan. When the waiting devotees stood up, anticipating their turn, the pranksters ran away laughing and later uploaded the video on social media. The video quickly went viral, especially in Tamil Nadu.

The press release further clarified that usually, devotees’ mobile phones are deposited in the Vaikuntham queue complex after moving from the Narayangiri sheds. The pranksters took advantage of the devotees while they were still in the Narayangiri sheds, playing with their emotions.

TTD has asserted that legal action will be pursued against these pranksters to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.