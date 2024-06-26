TMC to support Oppn candidate K Suresh for LS Speaker post

New Delhi: Adding to the Opposition’s numbers in the rare election for the speaker’s post set to take place in the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress said Wednesday it will back the Congress’ K Suresh for the crucial parliamentary position.

Suresh has been fielded as the opposition INDIA bloc candidate in the election, a matter that was discussed at a meeting of the alliance leaders on Tuesday evening.

A source in the TMC said the party will back Suresh.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen talking to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the House, following which he also had a nearly 20-minute telephonic conversation with party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leaders Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee attended the opposition meeting.