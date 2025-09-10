Tolichowki Police Bust Automobile Theft Ring, Recover 5 Stolen Two-Wheelers Worth Rs. 4.5 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Tolichowki Police successfully cracked an automobile theft case, apprehending one adult and one juvenile while recovering five stolen two-wheelers valued at approximately Rs. 4,50,000/-. The operation was carried out on 10th September 2025 as part of a targeted effort to curb vehicle thefts in the area.

Details of the Theft

The case began on 8th September 2025, when Meer Mairaj Hussain, a 27-year-old fire and safety officer residing in Samatha Colony, Tolichowki, reported that his Yamaha R15M (TG 07 H 9229, Metallic Gray) was missing from outside his residence. Investigations revealed that the bike had been stolen overnight.

Arrest and Recovery

While conducting routine vehicle checks near Tolichowki X Roads on 10th September 2025, SI G. Raghavendra spotted two individuals with the stolen Yamaha R15M. Upon questioning, the accused Sankuru Vijaybhaskar Reddy (23) and CCL Sunkari Praveen Kumar (17) confessed to the theft and revealed the location of four additional stolen two-wheelers in MG Nagar, Shaikpet. The stolen vehicles included:

Yamaha R15M, TG 07 H 9229, Metallic Gray Chocolate-colored Activa Blue-colored Activa White-colored Activa Grey-colored Activa

The accused admitted to breaking handle locks and igniting the vehicles before storing them for later disposal.

Additional Recoveries

The police team also recovered 10 mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), returning them to their rightful owners.

Appreciation for Police Efforts

The operation was conducted under the leadership of SHO L. Ramesh Naik, Addl. Inspector G. Balraj, and SIP G. Raghavendra, with supervision from ACP Syed Fiaz and DCP G. Chandra Mohan, South West Zone. Authorities praised the team for their swift and professional handling of the case.

This action highlights the Tolichowki Police’s commitment to tackling vehicle theft and ensuring public safety in the area.