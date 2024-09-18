Tollywood Actress Poonam Kaur Critiques: Shaikh Jani should not be Addressed as “Master”

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s well-known choreographer Jani Master is at the center of controversy after a female dancer accused him of sexual misconduct. The allegations have become a hot topic in the South Indian film industry.

The complainant lodged a police complaint stating that Jani Master sexually harassed her during outdoor shoots in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and other cities. She further alleged that he forcibly made her sit in a car van multiple times and warned her that speaking out would ruin her career prospects.

Following the young woman’s complaint, the Narsingi police registered an FIR against Jani Master, sending shockwaves through the southern film industry. The Jana Sena Party has reportedly instructed Jani Master to stay away from party activities, effective immediately.

Responding to the allegations, popular Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur took to social media, urging people to stop calling Sheikh Jani by his professional title “Jani Master.” In a tweet, she stated, “Do not call the accused Sheikh Jani ‘Jani Master’ anymore. Give some respect and value to the word ‘Master.'”

Accused ‘shaik jani’ should not be called a master anymore ,



Have some respect for the word 'Master' 🙏

Earlier, prominent playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada also reacted to the allegations against Jani Master. She tagged several media articles on Twitter, expressing her support for the victim, saying, “I hope the girl finds the strength to fight this case.”

The sexual misconduct allegations against Jani Master have created a stir in the film industry, with various celebrities sharing their views on social media.