TOMCOM Invites Applications for Automotive Technician Jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has announced an exciting opportunity for skilled automotive technicians seeking employment in Germany. In collaboration with various government and registered private agencies, TOMCOM is organizing a special recruitment drive targeting automotive professionals for positions in Germany’s thriving automotive industry.

Job Eligibility Requirements: To qualify for the automotive technician roles, candidates must meet the following criteria:

A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience working with prominent automotive brands such as Mercedes, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, and others.

A Bachelor’s degree or diploma in mechanical or automobile engineering, with at least three years of formal education.

Candidates must be between 20 and 40 years of age.

Salary & Benefits: Successful candidates will undergo 6 to 9 months of language training in Germany to prepare them for their roles. The positions offer a competitive salary range of €2,800 to €4,000 per month, depending on the candidate’s experience.

Application Process: Interested individuals can apply by visiting the TOMCOM website or by contacting the helpline at 94400 52592 / 94400 49013 for further information.

TOMCOM’s previous initiatives include a successful program that trains Telangana nurses in German language skills to secure employment in top hospitals across Germany. The program has gained popularity, providing nurses with opportunities to earn between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month.

TOMCOM is also conducting pre-screening interviews to select eligible candidates for job positions in Germany.