Telangana’s Power Demand Soars, Discoms on High Alert

Hyderabad: Telangana has seen a significant surge in electricity demand over the past few months, prompting state-run power distribution companies (discoms) to stay on high alert to ensure uninterrupted supply.

According to the latest report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Telangana now ranks fifth nationwide in power demand, surpassing Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Punjab. The State recorded a peak demand of 15,573 MW in August. Leading the pack are Uttar Pradesh with 29,126 MW, Maharashtra with 25,855 MW, Gujarat with 21,918 MW, and Tamil Nadu with 17,843 MW.

Although discoms have been managing the demand effectively so far, officials from the energy department have urged them to brace for an anticipated further increase, particularly during the summer months when demand typically peaks.

The rising demand is attributed to increasing electricity consumption across sectors, including industries, IT hubs, households, commercial establishments, and agriculture. Officials noted a 23% increase in power demand in the Greater Hyderabad region recently. Typically, the demand grows by 12% annually, but this year, November saw an unusual spike due to weather conditions.

The Greater Hyderabad region’s peak demand has risen from 3,756 MW last year to 4,352 MW this year. Similarly, daily power consumption has jumped from 79 million units (MU) to 90 MU, marking a 15% growth. Discoms are currently spending ₹1,000 crore monthly to procure additional power from the National Energy Exchange to meet this demand.

Officials highlighted concerns over the delay in the 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) project in Nalgonda district. If the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) fails to commence production by March, it may exacerbate the situation, forcing discoms to rely further on costly open-market power purchases. This would increase the financial burden on discoms already grappling with fiscal challenges.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation and working with power utilities to ensure preparedness and avoid disruptions in meeting the growing energy needs of Telangana’s residents and industries.