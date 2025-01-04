“Bharatiya Janata Party” and “Indian National Congress” Top 10 Google Searches by Indians in 2024

Discover the top 10 Google searches by Indians in 2024, featuring “Bharatiya Janata Party” and “Indian National Congress.” Explore the politics, cricket, climate change trends, and more that dominated India’s search queries this year.

Google India’s Year in Search 2024 report unveils the top 10 trending searches, offering a fascinating glimpse into what kept the nation engaged throughout the year. From the fever of cricket tournaments to political shifts and growing concerns over climate change, the trends highlight the diverse interests of the Indian populace in 2024.

Top 10 Trending Searches on Google India in 2024

Google’s 2024 search data reveals various passions, from sports to politics and pressing environmental issues. Here’s a rundown of the top 10 most-searched topics that defined the year for Indians:

1. Indian Premier League (IPL)

Unsurprisingly, the Indian Premier League (IPL) topped the trending search list. The IPL’s electrifying matches, star-studded rosters, and the intense auction process hooked cricket fans. IPL’s prominence on Google reflects its status as more than just a tournament—it’s a yearly celebration for millions of fans nationwide.

2. T20 World Cup

Following the IPL, the T20 World Cup became the second most-searched topic. India’s participation in the tournament kept the nation on edge, especially after key retirements from cricket icons like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Though India did not win the World Cup, the event sparked endless discussions about cricket’s future in India.

3. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the third place in the political sphere. The party’s triumph in securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections made it a focal point of national discourse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the BJP’s policies were frequently searched, highlighting the importance of politics in India’s search trends.

4. Election Results 2024

The Election Results 2024 came in fourth, with people eagerly awaiting the outcome of the national elections. The results shaped the political scene and sparked debates on governance, policies, and the country’s direction in the coming years.

5. Olympics 2024

The Paris 2024 Olympics attracted considerable attention as India sent its largest-ever contingent of athletes. The nation’s anticipation to see athletes from 16 disciplines competing on the global stage created a wave of search interest, reflecting India’s increasing focus on Olympic sports.

Also Read: “How Do You Make Millions Before Grandma Dies?” Top 10 Most Hilarious and Curious Google Searches by Pakistanis in 2024

6. Excessive Heat

This year, Excessive Heat emerged as a trending topic due to record-breaking temperatures nationwide. As global warming and its effects became more apparent, Indians searched for information on the impacts of extreme weather conditions, health precautions, and climate change solutions.

7. Ratan Tata

The passing of Ratan Tata, India’s renowned industrialist and philanthropist, deeply affected the nation. People searched for tributes, his legacy, and his contributions to the business and social sectors, reflecting the national loss over his passing.

8. Indian National Congress

The Indian National Congress (INC) also attracted considerable attention, particularly in the context of the elections. As the main opposition party, its role in shaping India’s political future was discussed throughout the year.

9. Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) saw growing interest in 2024, mirroring the sport’s increasing popularity in India. With its exciting matches and team rivalries, PKL continued to win fans, making its way into the top 10 searches of the year.

10. Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL), India’s professional football league, rounded out the top 10 searches. As football continues to rise in popularity nationwide, the ISL has become a key focal point for football enthusiasts, with matches and player performances driving search interest.

A Year of Diverse Interests

The Google Year in Search 2024 shows India’s diverse and evolving interests. Cricket continues to reign supreme, but political shifts, the growing concern over climate change, and rising interest in other sports like football and kabaddi have shaped conversations throughout the year. From the IPL’s fever to the political heat of the elections and the urgent dialogue on climate change, the year was marked by moments that united and divided the nation in equal measure.

These trends reflect the interests and concerns that defined the year for millions of Indians. These trends are expected to influence the nation’s ongoing discussions in 2025, showcasing the changing tides of India’s collective curiosity.