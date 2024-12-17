Top 10 Richest Muslims in the World, Two Indians in Top 5

December: The list of the world’s wealthiest individuals is often dominated by names like Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, with an astonishing net worth of $355.2 billion, and Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who holds the second spot with $239.9 billion. However, among the global billionaires, there are notable Muslim figures whose wealth also stands out. Let’s look closer at the Top 10 Richest Muslims in the World and discover who claims the top spot.

1. Shahid Khan (Net Worth: $13.6 Billion)

Shahid Khan, originally from Pakistan, is the richest Muslim in the world. Hehas amassed a fortune of $13.6 billion. Khan moved to the United States at 16 and became a successful entrepreneur. He is best known for owning the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL team, and Fulham F.C., a soccer club in the UK. Khan made his fortune through his auto parts business, particularly his company, Flex-N-Gate, which manufactures bumpers and other automotive parts.

2. Azim Premji (Net Worth: $12 Billion)

In the second spot is Azim Premji, an Indian billionaire and philanthropist. As the founder of Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology and consulting company, Premji has transformed his company into one of the most powerful brands in the tech industry. With a fortune of $12 billion, Premji has also donated a significant portion of his wealth to charitable causes.

3. Suleiman Kerimov (Net Worth: $10.7 Billion)

Next on the list is Suleiman Kerimov from Russia, who holds a net worth of $10.7 billion. Kerimov is a prominent Russian businessman and investor heavily involved in the mining and energy sectors. He has made a significant fortune by investing in gold, silver, and other precious metals.

4. Iskander Makhmudov (Net Worth: $8.3 Billion)

Ranked fourth is Iskander Makhmudov, a Russian billionaire of Uzbek origin. Makhmudov’s wealth is valued at $8.3 billion, and he is known for his involvement in the mining and metals industries. His company, Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, is one of Russia’s largest producers of copper and other non-ferrous metals.

5. M.A. Yusuff Ali (Net Worth: $7.8 Billion)

In fifth place is M.A. Yusuff Ali, a prominent businessman from India who resides in the UAE. With a net worth of $7.8 billion, Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of the Lulu Group International, a multinational conglomerate with interests in retail, hospitality, and real estate. His empire spans across the Middle East, India, and beyond.

6. Hussain Sajwani (Net Worth: $5.1 Billion)

Ranked sixth is Hussain Sajwani, a UAE-based billionaire with a fortune of $5.1 billion. Sajwani is the founder of DAMAC Properties, one of the leading luxury real estate developers in the UAE. He made his fortune through luxury apartments and commercial developments, which have earned him a prominent place in the real estate industry.

7. Murat Ulker (Net Worth: $5.1 Billion)

Murat Ulker of Turkey, with a net worth of $5.1 billion, ranks seventh on the list. He is the chairman of Yildiz Holding, the parent company of some of Turkey’s most famous food brands, including Ulker and Godiva. Ulker’s expertise lies in food manufacturing and retail; his company has expanded its global reach.

8. Timur Kulibayev (Net Worth: $5 Billion)

In eighth place is Timur Kulibayev from Kazakhstan, with a net worth of $5 billion. Kulibayev is the son-in-law of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and has made his fortune in the energy and natural resources sectors. His wealth is tied to his holdings in KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil company.

9. Abdul Samad Rabiu (Net Worth: $5.2 Billion)

Ninth on the list is Abdul Samad Rabiu of Nigeria, who is estimated to be worth $5.2 billion. Rabiu founded BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate interested in cement, sugar, and real estate. His business empire has expanded rapidly in recent years, making him one of Nigeria’s most influential billionaires.

10. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Ghurair (Net Worth: $3.9 Billion)

Finally, at number 10 is Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Ghurair from the UAE, with a net worth of $3.9 billion. Al Ghurair is the patriarch of the Al Ghurair Group, which has interests in banking, real estate, and manufacturing. He is one of the most successful and influential businessmen in the UAE.