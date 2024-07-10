Tour Times First Customer Center Opens at Tourism Plaza

Hyderabad: Tour Times, a tour company in association with South Star Rail under the Bharat Gaurav Train Policy, in partnership with the Ministry of Railways, Government of India has inaugurated its first Tour Times Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Customer Center at Paryatak Bhavan, Tourism Plaza in Begumpet.

This new center allows customers to plan their upcoming departures to various destinations across India.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the Ramesh Ayyanghar Head Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Tour Times along with Shri Kishan Rao IAS (Retd), Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Yadagiri Gutta Temple Development Authority.

This initiative enables tourists in Telangana to enjoy the benefits of the Bharat Gaurav Trains starting from August 7.

The company has also proposed collaborating with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation and Temple Tourism to operate a temple circuit within the state.

The scheduled departures include the Naga Panchami Special on August 7, Srilanka Ramayana Yatra, Pancha Dwaraka with Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple, Pancha Jyotirlinga, Chardham Yatra, Mahalaya Paksha Moksha Sthala Yatra, Vietnam and Cambodia tours, Diwali Ganga Snan Special, and Royal Rajasthan.

Travelers can enjoy various benefits such as a range of coach options including 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, and Sleeper Class. They will also have access to delicious South Indian cuisine both on and off the train. Onboard PA systems and CCTV cameras ensure safety and communication.

Comprehensive travel insurance provides worry-free travel. The package also includes handpicked hotels and sightseeing. Dedicated coach managers and security personnel ensure a secure journey. Special perks are available for government employees with LTC/LFC facilities.

For Bookings and Details Contact: 9355021516 – www.traintour.in