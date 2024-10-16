TPCC chief calls for Congress victory in GHMC elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress workers should work in alignment with the party’s vision and would strive hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Disciplinary violations will not be tolerated. No matter how senior someone is, there will be no leniency. Everyone must work in alignment with the party’s vision. In the upcoming GHMC elections, the Congress party must achieve significant results,” he said.

The TPCC president presided over a crucial meeting of the Hyderabad district Congress at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of party discipline. Mahesh Kumar Goud further emphasised the accomplishments of the Congress government in its 10 months in power.

The party has undertaken remarkable initiatives, focusing on the state’s development and public welfare programs at a large scale,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud criticised the previous BRS government, stating, “In the last 10 years, the BRS government has driven the State into debt by borrowing Rs.7 lakh crore, leading to bankruptcy. The Congress government has fulfilled its promises to the people, and our welfare programs must reach a wider audience. If we work hard, we will gain public support and achieve success in the upcoming elections.”

He also spoke about the conspiracies of opposition parties, saying, “The BRS and BJP are working together behind the scenes, trying to weaken the Congress party through social media and other platforms. We must counter these strategies and expose their schemes.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud also stressed the importance of the upcoming GHMC elections. “Now that the Congress is in power, a victory in Greater Hyderabad will strengthen our position in every way. Therefore, all district leaders must work with determination to secure positive results,” he said.