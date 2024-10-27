TPCC Chief Goud Calls for Long Jail Terms for KCR, KTR Amid Corruption Allegations

Hyderabad: Reiterating that he is waiting for Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s political bombs, TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the people of Telangana are awaiting action against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s corruption.

“KCR and KTR should be sentenced not to just two- or three-years’ jail. Even 10 years’ imprisonment is less for their corruption. What is the Kaleshwaram scam? Why was it necessary to spend so much money on that? Irregularities took place in power purchases too. Now power is available at lower prices.

The Congress government has no intention to hike power charges,” he said. Speaking during a chit-chat with journalists in New Delhi, Mahesh said that inductions have not stopped. He said that some BRS MLAs and leaders are ready to join the Congress.

BRS leaders who are close to KTR are in touch with the Congress, he said. Phone tapping is a serious matter, and the government will not allow anyone to escape in the drug case.

BRS leaders are saying that Congress leaders are in touch with them only to protect their leaders, Mahesh said. There are some technical issues. So, the party did not announce their induction officially, he said. He said that the Chief Minister’s Office has issued orders to probe the murder of MLC T. Jeevan Reddy’s close associate. He said that the state’s revenue has not fallen and that it is the same as in the past.

Mahesh made it clear that they are not trying to weaken any case. The probe will continue in cases connected with phone tapping, drugs, land encroachments and others. Phone tapping is a major case and Central Acts are applicable, he said Making it clear that HYDRAA has demolished only one house of the poor, Mahesh said that BRS’s social media wing unethically spit venom on the Congress government by spending money indiscriminately.

He said the BRS is running its social media wing from abroad and so it is not possible to catch them. Encroachment of lakes and ponds took place indiscriminately in the last 10 years, Mahesh said. “The government will clean the Musi in a phased manner. Steps have been taken to ensure that the poor are not affected by HYDRAA.

The government is reviewing both HYDRAA and the Musi Project. There would be action without doing injustice to the poor and the middle class,” he said. The government will spare houses which have permission. However, some have come forward voluntarily to vacate their houses in the Musi area, he said.

Mahesh said that the HYDRAA demolitions and the Musi Project would not have any effect on Congress’s prospects in the GHMC elections. Responding on the Konda Surekha issue, he said that Surekha should not have mentioned names during her criticism.

It is not proper for her to speak like that. However, Surekha spoke like that as the BRS had leaked her old video and had trolled her, Mahesh added